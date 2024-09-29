Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Makes History with Latest Home Run
SEATTLE — With just one game left in the season, it feels easier to mention what Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hasn't done this season.
He's been dominant behind the plate — leading or co-leading the league in runners caught stealing, defensive runs saved and framed strikeouts.
He's also been just as dominant with the bat in-hand. He hit his 33rd home run of the season against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday — the most in the league for a catcher. That mark includes double-digit bombs from both sides of the plate. That mark is also the most in a single season in Seattle history — breaking Raleigh's own record of 30 from 2023. Raleigh's 98 RBIs this season is also the most in a single season by a catcher in franchise history.
But Raleigh's 33rd homer of the year was arguably his most impressive feat. Mainly because it made league (and franchise) history.
Raleigh's homer on Saturday tied him with National Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for the most in MLB history by a catcher through their first four years in the league (92). That mark also tied Raleigh with "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis for the most by a player through their first four years with the franchise.
Raleigh has become one of Seattle's core players and if the team manages to make the playoffs in 2025, he'll likely be a big reason why.
He's also going to be very, very expensive.
Raleigh is represented by notable baseball agent Scott Boras, who's negotiated some big-money contracts for players like Alex Rodriguez and Bryce Harper.
Raleigh's first year of arbitration will be in 2025. He's under team control through 2027.
With a history-making mark under Raleigh's belt, it would behoove the Mariners to sign him to a long-term extension as quickly as possible.
