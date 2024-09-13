Seattle Mariners Catcher Makes Personal History and Takes League Lead on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners lost 5-4 on Thursday night against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. With the loss, the M's are now 74-73. They have fallen to 4.5 games back in the American League West and 4.5 games back in the wild card race. There are just 15 games to play as the M's try to hold on to faint playoff hopes.
This loss was especially crushing considering the M's had a 4-1 lead at one point and then failed to add-on, and then failed to secure the win with a leaky bullpen that surrendered a run in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Despite the collective team failure, the game was an individual success for M's catcher Cal Raleigh, who continued his incredible year.
First, Raleigh caught two runners stealing to take the league-lead in that category. Then, he also drew two walks at the plate, tying some personal history.
Per @MarinersPR:
At the plate, Raleigh also extended his on-base streak to 11 games (9/1-c)…tying his career-best (last: 7/31-8/14)...this is his 3rd on-base streak of 11 games this year.
During that span, he has batted .317 (13x41) with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 12 RBI, 8 runs, 7 walks and 13 strikeouts.
Raleigh has become the backbone of the organization and has become the best power-hitting catcher in baseball. He's got 30 homers and 92 RBI while posting a .738 OPS.
Defensively, he shepherds the best pitching staff in the league and does it all while battling through several nagging injuries.
Also per @MarinersPR:
From behind the plate, Cal Raleigh tallied his 25th and 26th catcher caught stealings of the season, setting a career-high and taking the lead for most in the Majors this season.
This was his 3rd game of 2024 with multiple catcher caught stealings (also: 5/20 at NYY and 7/2 vs. BAL) and the 7th of his career.
The Mariners will take on the Rangers again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting back into the playoff race, the need to bring back Edgar Martinez in 2025 and the decision to bring Jerry Dipoto back. Furthermore, we talk with Teren Kowatsch, who spent the day with top prospects Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo recently. CLICK HERE:
GOOD GOIN, GENO: Former M's standout Eugenio Suarez just joined Babe Ruth in some awesome baseball history. Here's how.
LUKE RALEY TIME: Raley is looking to make some unique team history with his next home run. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: