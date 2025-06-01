Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Makes Recent Franchise History With Latest Homer
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the midst of one of the best seasons by any player at any position. He's hit three home runs in his last two games, including a two-run shot in a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
Raleigh's homer Saturday gave him 22 on the season, which tied him with defending National League MVP Shohei Ohtani for the most in the major leagues. He hit two on Friday, which made him the first catcher in MLB history to have 20 or more home runs before the end of May.
Raleigh's homer Saturday also made recent franchise history. According to a note shared by Mariners PR on "X," Raleigh became the first Seattle player in nearly 10 years to have 12 or more home runs in a month. Nelson Cruz accomplished that feat in Aug. 2015.
Raleigh also became the first player in Mariners history to have back-to-back months of 10 or more homers since Alex Rodriguez did it from July-Aug. 1999.
Raleigh has scored 38 runs, and has hit 10 doubles with his 22 home runs and 44 RBIs in 57 games entering Sunday. He has a slash line of .264/.382/.630 with a 1.012 OPS. He's tied for sixth in the majors, and third in the American League, in RBIs, tied for second in the AL in runs and is fourth in the majors in OPS.
Raleigh's also one of the most valuable players in baseball this season. After Saturday, Raleigh is second in Baseball Reference WAR (3.3) and second in FanGraphs WAR (3.6). Raleigh trails only defending American League MVP Aaron Judge in that stat according to both sites.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the Twins on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
COLE YOUNG WALKS IT OFF, LEADS MARINERS TO 5-4 WIN: The Mariners top 100 prospect produced the game-winning fielder's choice to down the Minnesota Twins in the 11th inning Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON PRAISES COLE YOUNG AHEAD OF MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT: The Mariners skipper had kind words for former first-round draft pick ahead of his debut Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACTIVATE STARTING PITCHER OFF IL, JETTISON PAIR OF RELIEVERS: Mariners staring pitcher Bryce Miller will make his return after a two-and-a-half week stint on the injured list. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.