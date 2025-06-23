Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Named American League Player of The Week
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was recognized for his historic week and was named the American League Player of The Week on Monday.
Raleigh earned the weekly on before the Mariners' game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. It was Raleigh's second AL Player of The Week award this season. He was named co-Player of The Week alongside Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero on June 2.
Raleigh's stretch from June 16-22 earned him his latest honor. In six games, the Platinum Glove winner hit .417 (10-for-24) with 10 runs, two doubles, five home runs, 12 RBIs and two steals. He slashed .417/.481/1.125 with a 1.606 OPS.
Four of Raleigh's home runs came in the final three games of the week against the Chicago Cubs. Raleigh entered the series with 27 home runs this season and finished the set with a major league-leading 31. During that series, Raleigh set the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star Break, and the record for the most first-half home runs by a switch-hitter.
As of Monday, Raleigh scored 55 runs in 75 games and hit 14 doubles and 31 home runs with 66 RBIs. He's slashed .276/.383/.659 with a 1.042 OPS.
Raleigh's weekly honor is Seattle's fourth of the season, which leads the majors. Dylan Moore won April 19 and Jorge Polanco won June 26.
Raleigh has broken several franchise and MLB records this season and is on pace to make more. At this point year, it's a two-person race between him and Aaron Judge for the American League MVP.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES WIN AGAINST CUBS: The Mariners put together one of their best offensive displays of the season and downed one of the best teams in baseball. CLICK HERE
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, CUBS: The Mariners and Twins will face off in a four-game series with potential American League playoff implications on the line. CLICK HERE
VETERAN MARINERS INFIELDER PUTS TOGETHER INCREDIBLE SHOWING: Donovan Solano had his best three-game stretch of the season against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.