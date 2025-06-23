Veteran Seattle Infielder Put Together an Incredible Showing in Recent Series
A Seattle Mariners veteran has been one of the team's best hitters in June after being on the of the club's worst in April and May.
In a 14-6 Mariners win against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, veteran first baseman Donovan Solano went 3-for-5 with two runs, two home runs and a game-high five RBIs.
Solano had his best series of the season in the three-game set against the Cubs. The 37-year-old infielder hit .643 (9-for-14) with two runs, two homers and eight RBIs across the series.
According to a postgame note shared by Mariners PR, Solano is hitting .450 (18-for-40) with three homers and 12 RBIs with a 1.200 OPS.
Solano entered June with a slash line of .173/.213/.200 and a .413 OPS. He had no homers and two RBIs on the season. In 10 games this month, Solano has slashed .467/.500/.800 with a 1.300 OPS, three homers and 11 RBIs. His season slash line is up to .257/.295/.371 with a .666 OPS.
Solano entered the season expected to be the platoon bat at first base against left-handed pitching. That's been his role for the majority of the year, but he's seen more starts in recent games, including against right-handers.
Solano has started to find the form that's earned him the nickname "Donnie Barrels." Rowdy Tellez, who's was the team's first baseman against right-handed pitchers for the majority of the season, was designated for assignment on June 20 when outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley was activated off the injured list.
Solano has finally started to gain the form Seattle thought it was getting when it signed the veteran to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. And the Mariners will benefit from that greatly as they look to carve out a spot in the American League playoffs.
