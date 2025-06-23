Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins
The Seattle Mariners got a crucial series win to kick of their 10-game road trip over the weekend. The Mariners won two-of-three against the Chicago Cubs, and will now turn toward the second leg of the road trip against the Minnesota Twins beginning Monday.
Seattle and Minnesota, who played in a three-game series from May 30-June 1 (which the Mariners won at T-Mobile Park), will face off in four-game series from June 23-26 at Target Field.
A series win against the Twins would give the Mariners a much stronger foothold in the American League Wild Card race, and could allow the M's to draw closer to the Houston Astros in the AL West.
Here are the pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and Minnesota:
Monday, June 23 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Bailey Ober (Minnesota)
Bryan Woo is coming off his fourth seven-inning quality start of the season, which he put together against the Boston Red Sox on June 17. He struck out six, walked two, hit one and allowed one hit in seven innings. It was the Mariners' only win of the series. Woo has gone six innings or more in all 14 of his starts this season.
Bailey Ober has struggled to keep opposing teams scoreless over the last month. He's allowed 18 earned runs on 26 hits (eight home runs) in his last four starts. He's gone through the sixth inning just once in that stretch. He fanned five and allowed four earned runs on nine hits (one homer) in 5.2 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on June 18.
Tuesday, June 24 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Chris Paddack (Minnesota)
Not all of Castillo's outing have been clean, but he's continued to be the steady veteran fans and coaches have come to expect. He's had six quality starts in his last seven outings and has allowed more than three earned runs just twice since May 9. He punched out five, walked two, hit one and allowed three earned runs on as many hits (two home runs) in six innings against Boston on June 18.
Chris Paddack, similar to Ober, has struggled to curb opposing scoring in his most recent outings. He's allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 18 hits (two home runs) across nine innings in his last two starts. He's struck out just four batters in that stretch.
Wednesday, June 25 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Joe Ryan (Minnesota)
George Kirby has started to inch closer and closer to midseason form. He didn't have his cleanest outing in his last start against the Cubs on June 20, but most pitchers didn't given 20-plus mph wind gusts and 90-plus degree heat. He struck out three, walked one and allowed four earned runs on seven hits (two home runs) in five innings.
Joe Ryan has gone through the sixth inning just once in his last four starts, but his strikeout numbers have been high over that stretch. Ryan has punched out 20 in his last three starts and has allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits (one home run). He struck out seven, walked three and allowed three earned runs in as many hits in 5.1 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 20.
Thursday, June 26 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (Minnesota)
Emerson Hancock was one of the pitchers who fell prey to the conditions over the weekend at Wrigley Field, which helped contribute to one of the worst starts of his career. He struck out five, walked three and allowed nine earned runs on six hits (four home runs) against Chicago on June 21.
Simeon Woods Richardson will try to bounce back after a spotty outing himself. He punched out three, walked three and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits against the Brewers on June 21.
