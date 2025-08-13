Seattle Mariners Catcher on Verge of Making History Not Seen in Last 25 Years
The Seattle Mariners moved to 67-53 on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. It was a tough night for the offense, which posted only six hits.
The lone run came on a single from Josh Naylor in the top of the first inning.
Catcher Cal Raleigh, who is battling for the American League MVP Award, went 0-for-4 at the plate, but he's still on the verge of doing something not seen in the last quarter century.
Per Mariners PR:
Cal Raleigh is 2 RBI away from becoming the 10th catcher (min. 50% games played as catcher) in @MLB history with back-to-back 100+ RBI seasons and first since Mike Piazza did so from 1996-2000.
One of the greatest hitting catchers of all-time, Piazza spent seven years with the Dodgers, winning the Rookie of the Year in 1993 and making six All-Star Games in LA.
In total, he played 16 years with the Dodgers, New York Mets, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Athletics, hitting .308 with 427 home runs. He was a 12-time All-Star and a 10-time Silver Slugger.
He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 alongside M's legend Ken Griffey Jr.
Raleigh is putting together an incredible season, hitting .245 with 45 home runs and 98 RBIs. If he can secure the MVP Award, he'd be the first M's player to win it since 2001 (Ichiro).
The Mariners will take on the Orioles again on Wednesday afternoon at 3:35 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will pitch against Trevor Rogers.
