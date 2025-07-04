Miles Mastrobuoni Embracing Utility, Do-Everything Role For Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE — With the Seattle Mariners down 3-2 to the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday, Miles Mastrobuoni stepped to the plate to pinch-hit for third baseman Ben Williamson.
Mastrobuoni hit a single to give the Mariners the game-tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate. He was ultimately left stranded at third and the M's lost, but Mastrobuoni's hit was the most recent example of him stepping up in his niche but valuable role with Seattle.
Thursday was Mastrobuoni's fourth base-hit in pinch-hit plate appearances this season. He's scored 17 runs in 64 games as of Friday and and has hit three doubles and a home run with 11 RBIs. He's drawn 16 walks and has slashed .248/.327/.293 with a .620 OPS. If the season were to end today, his hits, RBIs, on-base percentage and OPS would all be career-highs.
"He's had a lot of great at-bats late in games. ... He's got such a good concept of the strike zone," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Thursday. " ... That's what you want late in the game, and he's been able to do that consistently. ... He really thrives in those situations. ... There is an art to it, there's a trick to it and (he's) done a nice job at it."
Wilson also mentioned Mastrobuoni's ability to stay aggressive while not chasing in pinch-hit situations.
Mastrobuoni has a 19% chase rate, 15.3% whiff rate, 15.7% strikeout rate and 10.5% walk rate, per Baseball Savant. All those marks rank in the upper percentile of the league.
"Mindset-wise, it's just 'have a good at-bat,'" Mastrobuoni said in a pregame interview Friday. "Get on base any way that you can. On the flip side, getting ready for it, just bouncing things off (hitting coach Kevin Seitzer) and (assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes) down there in the cage. I've just found something that's worked to feel more game-like. Makes it feel like the game's just a little bit slower once you get up into those pinch-hit at-bats later in the game."
Mastrobuoni was acquired by Seattle in a deal with the Chicago Cubs on Jan. 14, 2025, in return for cash considerations. Beyond his late-game offense, he's been used in a utility role on defense and has played third base, second base, left field and right field for the Mariners. He's been able to provide solid defense while on the field wherever he's played.
He has two outs above average, which ranks in the 80th percentile of baseball.
"Big confidence booster, for sure," Mastrobuoni said. "They've used me in a lot of spots this year, which has been great. That's kind of how it was when coming up when I was with the (Tampa Bay Rays). There's a lot of good guys in that system, and that's something I had to move my way into. I think it helps, teams need a guy like that, so I'll be that, for sure."
Seattle has placed a lot of value in versatility this season. Mastrobuoni has represented that mindset. His do-it-all ability has already paid dividends for the club, and will continue to pop up as the Mariners look to make a playoff push.
"That's my role," Mastrobuoni said. "Whatever this team needs to win. You just embrace it, give it everything you got. This game is tough as it is and you're just hoping you're on the good side more than the bad, and you just try not to really look into it too much. You are only getting that one at-bat and it can be this way or that way. (I've) Just (been) able to kind of keep it simple and flush the bad ones and feel the good ones and just build off of them."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, PIRATES: The Seattle Mariners will close out their daunting stretch with an intraleague series. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SERIES SPLIT BETWEEN MARINERS, ROYALS: The Mariners were unable to put the clinch a crucial American League Series despite several opportunities. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LATE-GAME RALLY FALLS FLAT IN 3-2 LOSS TO ROYALS: The Mariners were unable to walk away with the series win despite several opportunities to put the game away. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.