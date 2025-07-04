Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are officially in the final leg of their most daunting stretch of the season.
The Mariners will close out their seven-game homestand and stretch of 17 consecutive days against without a day off in a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, beginning at 1:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
Seattle has a 1.5 game lead in the final American League Wild Card spot, and they are seven games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. This is the final homestand before the All-Star break.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Pirates:
Friday, July 4 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Bailey Falter (Pittsburgh)
Bryan Woo is coming off two amazing performances and is continuing to make his case to be an All-Star. He fanned a career-high nine batters, walked two and allowed two unearned runs on five hits (one home run) against the Texas Rangers on June 28. He's had two straight outings of nine fanned batters.
Bailey Falter has had a solid season but struggled in June. He's allowed three or more earned runs in three of his five outings last month. He fanned one, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits in 1.2 innings against the New York Mets on June 28.
Saturday, July 5 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Mike Burrows (Pittsburgh)
Luis Castillo bounced back in a big way after in his last start after a rough month to that point. He fanned four, walked one and allowed one earned run on seven hits in six innings against the Rangers on June 29. He's allowed three or more earned runs in four of his last seven outings.
Mike Burrows has been effective in limiting runs, but has struggled to go deep into his outings. In June, he had a 2.73 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched across six outings (five starts). He hasn't gone deeper than 5.1 innings the entire season.
Sunday, July 6 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh)
The series finale between the two teams will be a showdown between two All-Star pitchers.
George Kirby's last two outings have been his first consecutive quality starts since being activated off the injured list May 22. He fanned five and allowed one earned run on three hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals on June 30.
Paul Skenes, a National League Cy Young candidate, has struggled to go deep into his last few outings. He struck out five, walked one, hit a batter and allowed five hits against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 1. He's allowed two or more earned runs in two of his last three outings and hasn't pitched more than five innings in his last two starts.
