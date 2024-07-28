Seattle Mariners Catcher Leading the League in a Couple Amazing Categories
The Seattle Mariners have been on a role during their series against the Chicago White Sox. On Friday and Saturday — the Mariners hit seven total home runs. Cal Raleigh had the team's eighth on Sunday and put himself in a category all on his own.
Raleigh's home run on Sunday was his 22nd of the year — the most among catchers in the league. Raleigh hit his 21st home run on Saturday.
Raleigh has been one of the best power hitters in the league this month. In July, he's hitting .250 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs.
Raleigh's power goes hand-in-hand with his ability behind the plate. He leads the league in runners caught stealing (25).
He's also in a class of his own in another category.
Raleigh's pure power would be dangerous from just one side of the plate. But as a switch-hitter — his power is a threat against right-handed and left-handed pitchers. And he's got the numbers to prove it.
Raleigh has hit 12 home runs batting left-handed and 10 batting right-handed. He's the only player in the league with 10 or more home runs from both sides of the plate, according to Mariners PR.
Raleigh has been on a roll for Seattle this month and has an argument as the most valuable player on the team.
Raleigh will be a key piece for the Mariners down the stretch as they look to unseat the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West and clinch their second playoff berth in three years.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS STAY ROLLING: The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Saturday behind a two-home-run day form Jorge Polanco and a three-hit day from Victor Robles. CLICK HERE
MARINERS BLOW OUT WHITE SOX: The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Friday behind an eight-run first inning and the ninth consecutive quality start for George Kirby. CLICK HERE
MARINERS AVOID INJURY SCARE: The Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo got a positive update despite exiting Saturday's game with some right hamstring discomfort, according to reports. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady