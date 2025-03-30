Seattle Mariners Catcher Mitch Garver Expands on Changes in Mentality, Batting Stance
SEATTLE — On Dec. 28, 2023, the Seattle Mariners gave out the largest contract for a position player in president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto's decade-long tenure. That contract — two years, $24 million, was signed by catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver.
Garver was coming off a World Series championship with the Mariners' American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers. He had one of the best seasons of his career since making his major league debut in 2017. He hit .270 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 87 games. He hit .294 (10-for-34) with two home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games in an American League Divisional Series and the American League Championship Series against the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros, respectively.
Garver wasn't able to replicate his 2023 form his first season with Seattle. He hit .172 with 15 homers and 51 RBIs in 114 games.
Garver acknowledged his disappointing season publicly in several instances. But he's also made it clear he plans on last year being an aberration.
Garver entered spring training this year noticeably leaner and with a new batting stance.
"I think a lot of it was just taking the tension out of my shoulders," Garver said in an interview before a game against the Athletics on Saturday. "Feeling a little bit more relaxed and trusting that when I strike forward, my hands are going to get into the spot I want them to. As opposed to trying to preset them there. And I think we've seen some good results so far in the spring and early part of the year here. Really happy with all my at-bats throughout most of spring training."
Garver hit .333 (12-for-36) with eight runs, three home runs and six RBIs in Cactus League action. Going into Sunday's series finale against the A's, he's had six plate appearances and is hitting .200 (1-for-5) with a walk. He's struck out just once and is making contact in his at-bats. He made his first start of the season at catcher in a 7-0 loss to the Athletics on Friday.
"(Friday) felt good," Garver said. "Throughout the day — there's always going to be nerves on Opening Day. But I felt more excitement this year. I was excited to be out there, catch Luis (Castillo). Comfortable being involved in the catching all throughout spring training, catching the guys at the end of the year last year. Obviously we didn't get the result. But overall, I thought it was a pretty good game."
Garver will be heavily featured for the Mariners as the season progresses — both as a catcher and designated hitter. His new batting stance is already yielding noticeably stronger plate appearances compared to last season. If he puts together a bounce-back year, he'll have the potential to be an X-factor for Seattle's offense.
