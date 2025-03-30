Seattle Mariners Closer Andres Munoz Makes Baseball History on Opening Day
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners starting rotation is arguably the best in the league. But the staff is also bolstered by one of the best closers in the American League.
Andres Munoz made the All-Star game for the first time in his career in 2024. He posted a 2.12 ERA and struck out 77 batters in 59.1 innings pitched across 60 appearances. He had a career-high 22 saves last season.
He then closed out the Mariners' 4-2 Opening Day win against the Athletics and earned his first save of 2025.
It was the 200th appearance of the 26 year-old's career. 22 of those outings came with the San Diego Padres and 178 have been with Seattle. He has a career ERA of 2.64 with 272 strikeouts. Munoz joined an exclusive club of pitchers with his latest appearance.
Per a news release sent out by Mariners PR, Munoz is one of eight pitchers since 2000 to have at least a 2.64 ERA, 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio over their first 200 games. The other pitchers included in that club are Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, Josh Hader, Dellin Betances, Ken Giles, Greg Holland and former Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. Those eight pitchers have made the All-Star Game a combined 28 times.
The Mariners will take on the Athletics again on Sunday afternoon and if the game is close, you can bet Munoz will get the call for appearance No. 201.
