Seattle Mariners Catcher Mitch Garver Looking to Bounce Back in 2025
Many fans and media criticized the offseason the Seattle Mariners had in 2024. But it was just one year ago that the Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto gave the biggest contract to a free agent hitter in his near-decade-long tenure with the organization.
Backup catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver signed a two-year, $24 million deal with a $12 million mutual option for 2026 back in the post-2023 offseason.
The deal was considered a good one at the time. Garver was coming off a solid season for the World Series champions (and Seattle's American League West rivals), the Texas Rangers.
Garver's first season with the Mariners wasn't a good one. In his first year, he hit just .172 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs. He began the year as the full-time designated hitter but ended it as a backup catcher.
Garver publicly acknowledged his struggles several times in 2024. And he's working to make sure that last season was an abnormality.
Garver reported with the rest of the catchers (and pitchers) on Feb. 12 at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. In an article written by MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, he talked about his mindset amidst his down season:
“It felt like I was always trying to catch up, always trying to catch up,” Garver said. “So you press a little bit and you try to do more. It just never works that way.”
Garver's struggles extended off the field. After a game against the Boston Red Sox on July 30 when he went 0-for-5, he revealed he received death threats due to his down season.
“It was terrible,” Garver said. “It's tough. It's not for everybody, I’ll tell you that. But at the end of the day, it's a new year, and I'm really confident right now.”
Garver is expected to be in the same role in 2025 that he was in 2024 as the backup catcher and will split time at designated hitter with Mitch Haniger.
Garver already developed a rapport with starting pitcher George Kirby. His ability to step in once every five games was invaluable for Raleigh, who was dinged with various small injuries down the stretch last year.
If Garver's offense rises to a level closer to his last year with the Rangers, then his second season in the Pacific Northwest will much more successful than his first was.
