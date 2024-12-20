Seattle Mariners Claim Former Toronto Blue Jays Catcher as Organizational Depth
Per a report from MLBTradeRumors, the Seattle Mariners have claimed catcher Nick Raposo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Mariners have claimed catcherr Nick Raposo off waivers from the Blue Jays, MLBTR has learned. The latter club designated him for assignment last week. The Mariners had 40-man roster vacancies and didn’t need to make a corresponding move.
The 26-year-old Raposo has yet to make his major league debut, having spent time with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Blue Jays organizations. He hit .206 at the Triple-A level for both organizations in 2024. Lifetime, he's a .241 hitter with 20 minor league home runs.
Raposo doesn't figure to be much more than organizational depth for the Mariners, who have Platinum Glove winner and Silver Slugger finalist Cal Raleigh as their starting catcher. Furthermore, the team has veteran Mitch Garver to serve as its backup. Raposo could potentially fill the role left behind by Seby Zavala, who exited the organization in free agency earlier this offseason.
Raposo isn't a move that moves the needle but his signing represents one of just a small number of transactions for the Mariners this offseason. They also added veteran lefty Josh Fleming on a minor league deal on Thursday. He had ended the year with the organization.
It seems both players are destined to start the year at Triple-A Tacoma and would be options should any one get hurt.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game and fishing second in the American League West.
