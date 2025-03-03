Seattle Mariners Claim Interesting Former Rival Off Waivers
The Seattle Mariners bullpen still has some open spots left heading into 2025, and the team added another arm to the mix on Sunday.
The Mariners claimed right-handed reliever Seth Martinez off waivers from the Miami Marlins. He was designated for assignment by Miami on Feb. 27. Seattle put reliever Jackson Kowar on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move to make room for Martinez on the 40-man roster.
Martinez has been with two different teams in the offseason already. He was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Nov. 4 and designated for assignment on Feb. 17. Miami claimed him on Feb. 20.
The Mariners are familiar with Martinez, due to him pitching his entire major league career with the Houston Astros.
Martinez had 44 outings in 2024 and posted a solid 3.59 ERA, striking out 36 batters in 52.2 innings pitched.
Martinez has a 4.50 ERA and has fanned nine batters in 12 appearances against Seattle in his career.
Martinez has a career ERA of 3.93 and has made 111 appearances in four seasons. He's struck out 122 in 137.1 innings pitched.
The Mariners still need to sort out the last spots on the front end of the bullpen. Matt Brash isn't expected to be back until late April or early May and Troy Taylor is also expected to miss the beginning of the season while recovering from a right lat strain.
With at least two spots available, Martinez can be a dependable depth piece for a unit that was ravaged with injuries and consistencies last year.
