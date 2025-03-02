Seattle Mariners Pitcher Emerson Hancock Discusses His New Sweeper
The Seattle Mariners pitching staff was the pinnacle of health in 2024. It was the only starting rotation in baseball that had four pitchers start 30 or more games. The only pitcher that didn't accomplish that feat, Bryan Woo, still started 22 games.
The Mariners only had two pitchers outside the rotation that started games in 2024. One was left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz. The other was the team's No. 6 starter, Emerson Hancock.
Hancock started 12 games in 2024 and posted a 4-4 record. He had a 4.79 ERA and struck out 39 batters in 60.2 innings pitched. He filled in admirably for Woo and Luis Castillo for their respective injured list stints. But there was a noticeable difference in the quality of pitching when he was on the mound compared to the rest of the rotation.
But Hancock has been working this offseason to make sure that his quality of stuff is better when Seattle calls his number in 2025.
Hancock had his second start of spring training during an 18-9 loss against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. It wasn't Hancock's cleanest outing. He pitched 1.2 innings and fanned three while allowing two earned runs off two hits and walked one batter.
During that start, Hancock showed off his new weapon — a sweeper.
An article from The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish discussed Hancock's new offering further. In the story, Divish mentioned how Hancock has been looking for a breaking ball that could consistently generate swings-and-misses.
Hancock talked about the sweeper more in Divish's article:
“It’s something that’s been missing,” Hancock said. “I think it just kind of adds another look in there, especially to go away from right-handers then cross it up with my sinker, I think it will help a ton.”
Hancock struggled to put hitters away with his secondary pitches in 2024. He had a put-away rate of just 6.5% with his sinker, 14.4% with his changeup and 16.3% with his slider, according to Baseball Savant. Hitters averaged .317, .185 and .300 against those three offerings, respectively.
Being the No. 6 starter, especially on a rotation filled with All-Star-caliber hurlers, is an almost thankless position. But Hancock has taken the role in stride and seems more prepared for any future opportunities.
