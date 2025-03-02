Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller Adding More Heat to His Fastball
Every Seattle Mariners starting pitcher has gotten a chance to take the mound in spring training.
The Mariners opted to sit the starting rotation for the first three days of games and rotate them all in slowly. All five are yet to pitch two innings. But one recently received recognition for his solid outing against the San Francisco Giants on Feb. 27.
Miller pitched 1.2 innings against the Giants and struck out three batters. The third-year Seattle pitcher had a noticeable uptick in his fastball compared to his average velocity. His heater was clocked at 96.8 miles an hour. That's a mile-and-a-half better that his average velocity of 95.2 last season. And that improvement didn't go unnoticed.
A recent article written by MLB.com's David Adler highlighted Miller as one of the 12 biggest performers of the first week of spring training, in large part due to his fastball.
Adler had the following assessment of Miller's start in the story:
Miller had a breakout 2024 season in the elite Mariners starting rotation, and his stuff looks like it might be even better in 2025. The 26-year-old righty averaged 96.8 mph with his four-seam fastball in his first Spring Training start, a huge bump from the 95.2 mph he averaged last season. If Miller is really adding a tick and a half to his already excellent rising fastball and sitting 97, he's only going to be more dominant. And the fastball is just the start. Miller's velocity was up across the board, making one of the more diverse pitch arsenals in baseball even more powerful.
Miller posted a 2.94 ERA in 2024 and struck out 171 batters in 180.1 innings pitched across 31 starts in 2024. Hitters averaged just .184 against his fastball last season. He had a put-away rate of 20% with the pitch, according to Baseball Savant.
