Mariners' Closer is One of Only Three American League Pitchers to Have This Stat Line
It's been a fantastic year for Seattle Mariners' closer Andres Munoz, who is one of just three pitchers in the American League to put up this specific stat line.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
ANDRÉS MUÑOZ: AL All-Star?
Muñoz is 1 of 3 AL pitchers with 12+ saves and a sub-2.00 ERA this season, along with Emmanuel Clase-CLE & Clay Holmes-NYY.
Munoz has 12 saves and a 1.55 ERA heading into Sunday's matchup with the Texas Rangers. He's dealt with a bulky back lately and hasn't been available much in the last week and a half, but he's finding a way to manage through it and remains the key cog in the M's bullpen.
However, the back issue has limited his chances to accumulate numbers so he probably won't have much of a case to make the American League All-Star team next month.
Four American League pitchers have more saves than Munoz with two more sharing a tie with him at 12.
The 25-year-old native of Mexico has worked in 28 games, striking out 41 batters in 29.0 innings thanks to his wicked slider and upper-90s fastball. Acquired from the San Diego Padres in the 2020 season, he became the full-time closer for the M's once they traded Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.
Lifetime, he's 9-16 with a 2.65 ERA. He has 30 career saves.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 42-31 overall and in first place by 7.5 games in the American League West. They'll finish out a series with the Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m. PT.
