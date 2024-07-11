Seattle Mariners Closer Pacing the League in This Impressive Stat
When Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz entered Wednesday's 2-0 win against the San Diego Padres, he had a chance to earn his sixth save of the year with four or more outs to go — a league high.
Munoz did just that. He went 1.1 innings, struck out two batters and also earned his 15th overall save of the year — extending his career best which he set with his 14th save on July 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Munoz has been one of the top relievers in the league this season. He has a 1.45 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 37 appearances. He's top five among closers in ERA this season,
Munoz has been one of the most dependable arms arms for the Mariners over the last four seasons — starter or reliever. He was traded to Seattle from the Padres in March 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. In his last three healthy seasons for the Mariners, he hasn't had an ERA above 2.94.
Munoz has received more and more recognition around the league for his elite numbers to the point that there's been fan demand over him being named to the All-Star Game. Seattle teammate and fellow pitcher Logan Gilbert, has publicly petitioned for Munoz to join him in the Midsummer Classic.
Munoz's only path to the All-Star Game would be as a replacement, which could happen considering Gilbert is making a start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels — two days before the All-Star Game.
Munoz commented on the possibility of being an All-Star on Wednesday in a postgame interview for an article published by MLB.com's Daniel Kramer:
"Oh, that would be awesome. Obviously I want to go. But if (it's) not for me this year, I am OK with that. But if I go, that will be a dream come true."
The Mariners will take on the Angels on Thursday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PITCHER GETS EXCELLENT UPDATE: Seattle Manager Scott Servais provided a positive update on Bryan Woo's availability for a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SHUT OUT PADRES: Pitching continued to prove itself as the strength of the Seattle Mariners as their staff combined for a 2-0 shutout against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MAKE CRUCIAL ROSTER MOVES: The Seattle Mariners made some crucial roster decisions, placing outfielder Dominic Canzone on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, they've re-called Jonathan Clase from Tacoma. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady