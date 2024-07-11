Seattle Mariners Shut Out San Diego Padres 2-0 on Wednesday
Pitching continued to prove itself as the strength of the Seattle Mariners as their staff combined for a 2-0 shutout against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Seattle improved to 51-43 on the year with the win.
Bryce Miller went six innings for the Mariners, allowing no walks and one strikeout. He improved his record to 7-6.
"It was big," Miller said in a postgame interview Wednesday. "Kind of a weird game. I was just throwing it in there and they were putting it on the ground. I'll take that. Anytime I can throw good, give us a chance to win, I'll take it."
The Twitter account @MarinerMuse had the perfect summation for Miller's outing, calling it "one of the weirdest starts a Mariners pitcher has had all year."
Miller's stats didn't necessarily jump off the page, but he did have a few clutch moments that don't show up on the box score.
Miller's lone strikeout came against the last batter he faced. His final pitch was a 96 mile per hour four-seamer in the bottom of the sixth that got Jake Cronenworth to chase and left one runner stranded.
Miller also didn't blink in a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the second. It helped that his defense was there to back him up.
Julio Rodriguez caught a Ha-Seong Kim fly out in shallow center field and gunned it to home, where Cal Raleigh tagged out Donovan Solano for the 8-2 double play.
Once Miller's day was done, the Seattle bullpen made sure his start didn't go to waste.
First, Austin Voth came in and the Padres went down in order in the bottom of the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, San Diego threatened but came up empty.
Ryne Stanek helped to generate two quick outs but let up a walk and a single. Andres Munoz entered the game and struck out Jurickson Profar swinging and the Padres left two stranded.
In the bottom of the ninth, Munoz allowed the first two men to reach via walk. After a mound visit, San Diego grounded out, struck out and lined out to leave the game-tying runs on second and third. Munoz earned his 15th save of the year for his 1.1 innings pitched. He has an ERA of 1.45.
Offensively, Seattle's two runs were pretty cut-and-dry. Raleigh scored on a fielding error in the top of the second and Jorge Polanco hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth.
Seattle snapped its six-series loss streak with its two wins against the Padres. It will continue its California road trip with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels starting at 6:38 p.m. PT on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif.
