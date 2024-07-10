Seattle Mariners Give Excellent Report on Injured Starting Pitcher
On Monday, Seattle Mariners fans received the good news that reliever Gregory Santos would be reinstated off the injured list and make his debut for Seattle before the All-Star break. As it turns out, there's even more good news in store.
Per M's reporter Daniel Kramer on "X":
Bryan Woo will be activated from the IL this weekend in Anaheim, Scott Servais just said (July 9). He didn't specify which of the four games he'll start though.
His rotation turn comes up Friday, but they could conceivably re-slot after yesterday's (July 8) off-day.
Woo most recently had a rehab start for the Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on July 6. He gave up two runs but looked healthy enough for Seattle to move him back in the starting rotation sooner rather than later.
Woo started and threw 45 pitches in 2.2 innings pitched on July 8. He allowed two earned runs off a home run, struck out two batters and walked another two.
Woo has spent stints on the injured list for two separate ailments this season. The 2021 sixth-round pick has a 1.77 ERA this season and a 3-1 record in eight starts. He's struck out 28 batters and let up eight earned runs in 40.2 innings pitched.
The Mariners have had one of the best starting rotations the entire season. They're not starved for starting pitching, but Servais said on Sunday in a pregame interview that "you can never have enough arms." And nobody will be up in arms about adding Woo back to the rotation.
