Seattle Mariners Make Crucial Roster Decisions Prior to Wednesday's Game
The Seattle Mariners made some crucial roster decisions, placing outfielder Dominic Canzone on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, they've re-called Jonathan Clase from Tacoma.
Canzone was officially placed on the IL with a "right adductor strain," according to Mariners PR.
Canzone originally suffered the injury on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays but had the benefit of a day off. He was in the starting lineup Tuesday against the San Diego Padres and made it through five innings and hit a double. He was pulled after the top of the fifth after "not feeling right" running the bases, according to a tweet from the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish.
Canzone going on the IL will keep him out for the Mariners' remaining five games before the All-Star break and through Game 1 of a three-game series against the Houston Astros on July 19.
Canzone is batting .211 this season with seven home runs and 14 RBIs.
Clase has been in Tacoma since June 2. He made six appearances and three starts for Seattle from May 24 to June 2. He's appeared in 15 major league games this season and is batting .176 with three RBIs and two steals in total. In 59 games with the Rainiers, he's batting .274 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs.
This will be Clase's third separate stint with the Mariners this year.
The Mariners put up eight runs in Tuesday's win against the Padres and seem to be slowly inching towards some consistency and effectiveness on offense.
Clase wasn't listed on the starting lineup for Wednesday, but is expected to make at least a few starts in the outfield during Canzone's stint on the IL.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OUTFIELDER DEALING WITH INJURY: The Seattle Mariners' outfield has been hit with the injury bug as of late. First, Julio Rodriguez missed a few games during a recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a quad injury. Now, Dominic Canzone is dealt with his own ailment. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SWING FOR THE FENCES: Seattle Mariners fans were waiting for it to happen, and it finally did. The offense came alive. The Mariners had 13 hits — eight of them for extra bases — in an 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday (July 9). CLICK HERE
A DEEP-DIVE INTO MARINERS' SWING HABITS: The Seattle Mariners' offense is currently in the midst a historically-bad season. And there's some reasons for that. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady