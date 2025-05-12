Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners nine-series win streak came to a screeching halt over the weekend as they were swept in three games by the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
The starting rotation's lack of quality outings was a big reason for the sweep, and it will have another tough test in front of it when the New York Yankees come to town on Monday.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and New York:
Monday, May 12 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Clarke Schmidt (New York)
Emerson Hancock is currently in the middle of arguably the best stretch of his three-year career. The former first-round draft pick has had four straight starts where he's allowed three earned runs or less. He's struck out 17 batters in that four-game stretch. He pitched six innings, struck out two, walked two and allowed two earned runs on four hits in his last start against the Athletics on May 6. It was his third consecutive six-inning quality start.
The Yankees' probable pitchers are still listed as "to be determined," but if the order of the rotation holds, Clarke Schmidt will get the nod. Schmidt has made just four starts this season due to beginning the season on the 15-day injured list with right rotator cuff tendonitis. He started slow and had a 5.52 ERA in three starts in April. His best start of 2025 was his most recent. He fanned four, walked one and allowed two earned runs on seven hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres on May 6. It was his first quality start of the year.
Tuesday, May 13 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Max Fried (New York)
Woo has been the most consistent innings-eater for the Mariners this season. He's gone at least six innings in all seven of his starts. His streak of three quality starts ended against the Athletics on May 7. He pitched six innings, struck out six, walked one and allowed five earned runs on eight hits (one home run). He's struck out at least six batters in five of his last six starts.
Fried will enter his start on Tuesday as an early-season Cy Young favorite. He leads the majors in ERA (1.05) and is coming off two consecutive seven-inning quality starts. He fanned eight batters and allowed one earned run on five hits (one homer) against the Padres on May 7. He's allowed more than one earned run just twice this season.
Wednesday, May 14 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Will Warren (New York)
Castillo's stretch of two consecutive quality starts came to an end against the Blue Jays on May 9. He made it through five innings and fanned three batters, but he walked two and allowed five earned runs on seven hits (one home run).
Warren, like Schmidt and Fried, will be coming off a season-best start when he takes the mound against Seattle. Warren had a 5.65 ERA going into his most recent outing against the Athletics on May 9. He brought it down to 4.75 after a 7.1-inning quality start where he struck out seven, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits.
Game one of the series is Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SWEPT FOR SECOND TIME THIS SEASON WITH 9-1 LOSS AGAINST BLUE JAYS: The Blue Jays avenged an early-season series loss by handing the Mariners their worst defeat of the year. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SHORTSTOP'S IMPRESSIVE STREAK COMES TO AN END: J.P. Crawford failed to continue his career-best hit streak in a 6-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DISCUSSES IMPACT OF LATEST ROSTER ADDITION: Dan Wilson took time before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays to detail the skill set and fit for outfielder Leody Taveras. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.