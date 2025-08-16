Seattle Mariners Come Out on Top in Shootout, 11-9 Win Against New York Mets
The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets went punch-for-punch in Game 1 of a three-game interleague series on Friday at Citi Field. The Mariners were the team left standing and won 11-9.
Seattle trailed New York 6-5 going into the seventh inning. There were five lead changes in the game to that point.
In the top of the seventh, the Mariners put up five runs for the sixth and final lead-change of the game.
Third baseman Eugenio Suarez kicked off the scoring spree with an RBI double to tie the game 6-6. Dominic Canzone hit a go-ahead RBI single, first baseman Donovan Solano hit an RBI double and second baseman Cole Young capped the inning off with a two-run double. By the end of the inning, Seattle led 10-6. The Mariners hit nine doubles Friday, which set a franchise record.
"There's so many things to say about a game like that today," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "I think, even in the couple games we lost in Baltimore, we saw a lot of fight in our guys. Tonight was just another incredible example of what these guys have inside, what they play with. To be able to come back in a game like that, time and time again, is pretty exceptional."
Center fielder Julio Rodriguez accounted for the final run of the game for the Mariners and hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth.
In the bottom of the eighth, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez hit a one-out, three-run homer to right field for the eventual final of 11-9.
Seattle reliever Matt Brash got the final two outs in the eighth, and Andres Munoz retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 29th save in 35 opportunities this season.
Before the seventh inning, Rodriguez hit an RBI double in the top of the first, Mitch Garver hit a solo home run in the top of the second, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the top of the third and Young hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth.
Raleigh's home run was his major league-leading 46th of the season, which passed Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for the second-most single-season home runs by a catcher in MLB history.
"Johnny Bench was the guy I looked up to as a kid," Wilson said. "So when I hear that name, and I hear somebody passing him, that does mean a lot to me. We've been watching it and seeing it and hearing about it all year. It's pretty staggering what Cal has been able to do."
The Mariners improved to 68-55 on the season with the victory, remained one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top American League wild card spot and pulled within half-a-game of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.
Seattle will look to win its fourth series out of its last five in Game 2 against New York at 1:10 p.m. PT on Saturday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Nolan McLean, making his MLB debut, will start for the Mets.
