Seattle Mariners Catcher Accomplishes Historic Feat Against New York Mets
This season, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been checking off what seems like a countless amount of MLB and franchise records and feats.
Raleigh accomplished another historic feat against the New York Mets on Friday.
In the top of the third, Raleigh hit a two-run homer to left field. It was his major league-leading 46th of the season, gave him sole possession of second place for the most single-season homers by a catcher in MLB history and gave him 100 RBIs on the season (also the most in the majors). It was Raleigh's fourth home run in his last seven games and gave Seattle a 4-3 lead.
Raleigh's 100 RBIs tied a single-season career-high, which he also reached in 2024. According to a post from Mariners PR on "X," Raleigh's homer made him the first catcher in MLB to have consecutive 100-plus RBI seasons since National Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza (1996-2000).
Piazza reached that mark the last three seasons of that stretch with, ironically, the Mets. He earned five of his 12 career All-Star selections those seasons.
Raleigh has passed Piazza for an MLB record before. At the end of 2024, Raleigh broke Piazza's record for the most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons in MLB history with 93. Raleigh hit his 93rd career homer on the last day of the regular season.
After Raleigh's homer, he'd scored 79 runs in 120 games and hit 16 doubles with his 46 homers and 100 RBIs. He'd slashed .244/.350/.588 with a .938 OPS.
