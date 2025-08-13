Seattle Mariners Come Out on Top of Pitching Duel, Win 1-0 Against Baltimore Orioles
One run was all the Seattle Mariners and starting pitcher George Kirby needed to extend the team's season-best win streak to eight games. The Mariners reached that mark with a 1-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Camden Yards.
"Not a lot of offense, but wow. What a job the pitching did tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "George was outstanding. Seven strong, really threw the ball extremely well. ... Just a good way to start the trip."
Kirby put together arguably his best outing of the season Tuesday. He struck out seven batters, didn't give up a free base and allowed three hits in seven innings. It was Kirby's second seven-inning outing of the season and his fourth consecutive quality start. His ERA dropped below 4.00 (3.71) for the first time this season after the scoreless outing. He didn't make his season debut until May 22 due to right shoulder inflammation.
"The (four-seamer) and (two-seamer) were working really well," Kirby said in a postgame interview. "Up-and-in, up-and-out, kind of used the curveball and slider to lefties a lot. ... Just feel like I kept them off-balance. Quick outs and a little more efficient this week."
Orioles starter Dean Kremer went toe-to-toe for Kirby. The sixth-year hurler went eight innings, walked one batter and fanned six in eight innings. He allowed five hits, but one of those knocks was the difference maker.
In the top of the first inning, Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor hit an RBI single to bring home Randy Arozarena for the only run of the game.
"Every game matters," Kirby said. "Just gonna keep going out there, try and pitch the best, go as deep in the game as possible and keep stacking good starts."
Kirby turned the game, and one-lead, over to the bullpen for the final two innings. Eduard Bazardo and Gabe Speier combined to allow one hit and struck out one batter in the eighth.
Seattle's All-Star closer Andres Munoz came in to protect the one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth. He got two quick outs to begin the inning and walked shortstop Gunnar Henderson in four pitches. Munoz was checked on by trainers after the walk after looking fatigued from the humid conditions in Baltimore.
After a brief pause, Munoz allowed a single to Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and forced designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle to ground out, which earned Munoz his 28th save in 34 opportunities this season.
The Mariners improved to 67-53 on the season and pulled within half-a-game of the Houston Astros for first in the American League West and two games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot when the game ended.
Seattle will look to earn its fourth-straight series win in Game 2 against Baltimore at 3:35 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Trevor Rogers will start for the Orioles.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
DYNAMIC MARINERS PLAYER BEGINS REHAB ASSIGNMENT WITH TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Victor Robles will play his first game in four months and will hit high in the Tacoma Rainiers lineup. CLICK HERE
MLB RELEASE POTENTIAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE AS MARINERS CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH: The Mariners now have a general idea of when they'll play if they make the playoffs. CLICK HERE
MARINERS VETERAN PITCHER LEADS FRANCHISE IN INCREDIBLE HISTORICAL CATEGORY: Luis Castillo is on top of a list which includes a National Baseball Hall of Famer and Mariners legends. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.