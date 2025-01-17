Seattle Mariners Come to Terms with Intriguing, Hard-Throwing Reliever
The Seattle Mariners have made an interesting move that could potentially pay big dividends for the bullpen in 2025.
Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:
Shintaro Fujinami and the Mariners have agreed on a contract, sources say.
Minor league deal with an invitation to @MLB spring training.
Fujinami was designated for assignment by the New York Mets amid a dreadful 2024 season. He's made six appearances this winter in the Puerto Rican winter league, pitching to a 3.05 ERA in 20.2 innings. He's struck out 24 batters in those innings.
Fujinami came to the United States in the 2023 season, signing with the Oakland Athletics. Though he broke camp as a starter, he quickly transitioned to the bullpen, finding more success there.
He was 5-8 with the A's, posting a 8.57 ERA. However, he had a 4.85 ERA in 30 games with the Baltimore Orioles after a mid-season trade that year. He helped the Orioles get to the playoffs and continually flashed velocity in the upper-90s.
Because of a shoulder injury, he did not pitch at all in the majors in 2024. He was with the Mets organization as he rehabbed, going 1-2 with a 5.94 ERA across four levels. He had a 6.68 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse,.
He's 30 years old and could be a solid reclamation project for the Mariners, who have had a history of turning under-the-radar relievers into gems. Drew Steckenrider, Casey Sadler, Justin Topa, and Paul Sewald are just a few examples of their success over the last few years.
The M's should have a solid bullpen already with Andres Munoz, Gregory Santos, Troy Taylor and Matt Brash (once healthy), but Fujinami could send it over the top if he's able to find his form.
