Seattle Mariners Continue Historic Home Domination of Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 in a nail-biting affair on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. The M's struggled again to get the big hit but did enough to take the opener of the series and move to 49-41 on the year.
After the Houston Astros also won on Friday night, the M's are still just 2.0 games up in the American League West.
Luis Castillo excelled on the mound to earn the win. He went 6.2 innings and allowed one run. Austin Voth, Ryne Stanek and Andres Munoz locked things down in the 'pen with Munoz earning his 14th save of the year. Luke Raley provided the offense with a two-run double.
With the win, the M's continued a historic home domination of the Blue Jays, according to @StatsCentre:
Welcoming in the Jays for a 3-game set starting tonight, the AL West-leading #Mariners will look to keep up their recent historical dominance of TOR. Going in, SEA has had their opponents' number at Safeco Field/T-Mobile Park, as their .615 winning percentage there tops this list
That stat was published before the game, so Seattle is now 52-32 against the Jays at T-Mobile Park since moving in during the 1999 season. It's rather remarkable that the M's have performed so well against Toronto lately, as they are now 8-1 over the last three seasons at T-Mobile Park. Though the Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East right now, they have made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons and have a highly-regarded roster.
The Mariners will look to keep it going on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady