Seattle Mariners Continue League-Best Mark With Series Win Against Chicago White Sox
The Seattle Mariners have had an extremely successful road trip entering Thursday. The Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Wednesday to win their second in as many series. The win gave Seattle a 5-1 record through six of their 10-game stretch on the road, and also continued to keep the team at the top of the major leagues in an incredible category.
The Mariners' series win over the White Sox was their seventh consecutive series win on the road and improved their record to 15-9 away from home. According to a postgame note shared by Mariners PR (@MarinersPR on "X"), that mark is the best in the major leagues for teams playing away from home. Overall, Seattle has gone 24-12 since April 9, which is tied for the Detroit Tigers for the best mark in the major leagues over that stretch.
Over that stretch, the Mariners have beaten the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, the Athletics, the San Diego Padres and now Chicago. Seattle swept San Diego to begin the current road trip and will close it out with a four-game series against the Houston Astros at 5:10 p.m. PT on Thursday.
The Mariners are tied for fifth in the majors in runs (125), tied for fourth in home runs (36), tied for sixth in RBIs (120) sixth in batting average (.256) and third in OPS (.767) on the road this season.
Seattle's current away stretch felt daunting before it began due to a 1-5 homestand before it with tough opponents like the Padres and Astros both on the docket. The Mariners have defied expectations to this point and will look to make it eight-straight road series wins and build some distance in the American League West in the four-game set against Houston.
