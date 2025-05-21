Seattle Mariners Superstar Julio Rodriguez Makes Franchise History With Latest Homer
The Seattle Mariners are more than halfway through their 10-game road trip. The Mariners are 5-1 through their first six game, comprised of a series sweep against the San Diego Padres and series win against the Chicago White Sox.
Seattle secured the series win against Chicago with a 6-5 win on Wednesday in a game that was surprisingly closer than many media and pundits anticipated. The Mariners outscored the White Sox 11-7. And the lion's share of those runs scored by Seattle came courtesy of the franchise's superstar, Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez hit the second grand slam of his career in the Mariners' win in Game 1 on Monday and hit a three-run home run in Game 3 on Wednesday.
According to a post shared by Mariners PR on "X," it was the first time a player hit a grand slam and three-run homer in the same series since Jake Fraley did it on July 3 & 5, 2021, against the Los Angeles Angels.
The pair of homers against Chicago were Rodriguez's eighth and ninth of the season, and continued the solid month for the two-time All-Star.
Rodriguez has scored 11 runs and has hit a double, five homers and 14 RBIs in 18 games this month. He has a slash line of .270/.308/.486 with a .794 OPS in May.
For the season, Rodriguez has scored 32 runs and has hit five doubles, two triples, nine homers and 28 RBIs in 48 games. He's slashed .231/.309/.415 with a .724 OPS.
Rodriguez has been plagued with slow starts every season of his four-year career, but it looks he's starting to heat up earlier then he has in the past.
