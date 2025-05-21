Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Emerson Hancock Discusses Increase in Velocity
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation is finally starting to work its way back to full strength after being bit by the injury bug this season. And the performance of starting pitcher Emerson Hancock has helped the club weather the early storm of ailments to the rotation.
Hancock has bounced back after a poor first start of the season. He allowed six runs in 0.2 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on March 31. Since then, he has made six starts. Three of those outings have been quality and he's allowed two earned runs or less in four of them.
Hancock pitched 4.2 innings in his latest start against the San Diego Padres on May 17. He struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run on six hits (one home run).
Hancock also reached a new career-high in velocity on his fastball. He had a pitch register at 98 mph. Hancock discussed his increase in pitch-speed before a game between Seattle and the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
"I think it started in the offseason," Hancock said. "And understanding that I wanted to have a little bit of a velo jump. So you have time there to kind of experiment with some things and you also have more time for recovery. So, you're able to kind of push the intensity while also having more down time. And you got to the season, it was just something that we had talked about. In the bullpens, instead of throwing maybe 30 pitches and you're kind of feeling it out, let's go 10-to-20 but get on them. And I would just notice I recovered a lot quicker, I was able to throw harder more often. And it's just at the point now where I grab the ball, and I'm making a really (intentional) rep, I'm throwing it hard. And it's just kind of carried over."
Hancock has been the team's No. 6 starter for the better part of two seasons, and has made noticeable improvements beyond just his velocity this season. And that's been a big boost to a Mariners club that entered Wednesday leading the American League West by multiple games.
