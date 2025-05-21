Which Seattle Mariners Players Could Play in World Baseball Classic?
The 2026 World Baseball Classic is less than one year away, as its slated to begin in March. The 2023 edition of the WBC generated incredible headlines and memorable moments that will likely entice many players to participate in the international tournament. And many of those players will come from the Seattle Mariners.
Several current Mariners participated in the 2023 WBC. More players, such as Randy Arozarena and Andres Munoz, have already expressed interest in or are reportedly in contact with WBC teams.
Here's an overview of potential international hopefuls.
Mexico
Rowdy Tellez, infielder
Randy Arozarena, outfielder
Andres Munoz, pitcher
Arozarena participated for Mexico in the 2023 WBC and was one of the best individual performers of the tournament. He scored eight runs and hit six doubles and a home run in six games. He had nine RBIs and slashed .450/.607/.900 with a 1.507 OPS.
Munoz, Seattle's closer, made his first All-Star game in 2024 and is well on his way for a second All-Star nod this season. He has a 0.00 ERA with 15 saves in 17 opportunities this season.
Tellez, who's of Mexican descent on his father's side, played with Arozarena on Team Mexico in the 2023 WBC as the designated hitter. He slashed .280/.333/.440 with a .773 OPS. He also had one homer and five RBIs. Tellez and Arozarena won bronze medals with Mexico in 2023.
Dominican Republic
Julio Rodriguez, outfielder
Jorge Polanco, infielder
Luis Castillo, pitcher
Victor Robles, outfielder
Rodriguez was another Mariner who competed in the 2023 WBC. He scored two runs and hit a double, also checking in with three RBIs in four games. He slashed .278/,316/.333 with a .649 OPS.
Polanco and Castillo are both former All-Stars who have yet to participate in the World Baseball Classic. Polanco is less likely due to his string of injuries the last several seasons, but there might be an extra push by the Dominican team to stack the roster and return to the heights it had in 2013. The Dominican Republic won the gold medal in 2013 and hasn't finished in the top four in the two tournaments since.
Robles hasn't competed in the WBC and was at a career crossroads in June of last season before having a resurgence with Seattle. He's currently out until at least the All-Star break with a left shoulder fracture, but his speed, lead-off ability and bat-to-ball skills can help the Dominican team.
Castillo, a three-time All-Star has a 3.20 ERA this season with 44 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched across 10 starts entering Wednesday.
Polanco is in the middle of his own resurgent season. He has a slash line of .306/.351/.603 with a .954 OPS and has hit six doubles, 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 37 games.
Colombia
Michael Arroyo, infielder
Donovan Solano, infielder
Arroyo will be a likely participant in Colombia's 2026 roster after helping his home country clinch a spot in this year's qualifying rounds. The 20-year-old is one of Seattle's nine top 100 prospects according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. He batted in the lead-off role and scored two runs, hitting .300 (3-for-10) with a double and two RBIs in three qualifying games.
Solano has played for Colombia in the main bracket just once in his 14-year career. He was on the qualifying-round team in 2013, and was on the team that was eliminated in the first round in 2017 and originally committed to play on the 2023 squad but withdrew.
Great Britain
Harry Ford, catcher
Ford is another top 100 prospect who represented Great Britain in the 2023 WBC due to both his parents being born there. He had a solid showing on the international stage. He scored thrice and hit a double, two home runs, and had four RBIs in four games. He slashed .308/.400/.846 with a 1.246 OPS.
Canada
Matt Brash, pitcher
Brash made one appearance for his native Canada in the 2023 tournament. He struck out three batters in one inning pitched and didn't allow a runner to get on-base. Due to him missing all of 2024 and part of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery, there's a chance he could skip out on the 2026 tournament.
USA
Logan Gilbert, pitcher
George Kirby, pitcher
Bryan Woo, pitcher
Bryce Miller, pitcher
Cal Raleigh, catcher
Due to the U.S. having the biggest pool of players to choose from, it's hard to nail down what players could have a chance to represent team. But if it's going strictly on talent, the majority of the Mariners' starting rotation could be candidates. Gilbert made the All-Star game in 2024, Kirby made it in 2023 and Woo seems well on his way to making the first All-Star game of his career this season.
If one of Seattle's starting pitchers does make the roster, there's a good chance their catcher will be behind the dish. Raleigh is considered by some to be the best catcher in the league. He won the Gold and Platinum Glove awards for last season and was a finalist for the Silver Slugger. He entered Wednesday tied for fourth in the major leagues with 15 home runs.
Note: To be eligible for a World Baseball Classic roster, a player either has to be a citizen of that country or have a "strong connection" to the country.
