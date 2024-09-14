Seattle Mariners Continue Quest For Painful Baseball History in Friday Win
The Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Texas Rangers on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. The 5-4 win was capped off by a three-run homer from Julio Rodriguez in the bottom of the eighth inning which gave the M's the lead and ultimately the win.
After the thrilling win, Seattle is now 75-73 on the season. Though there are just 14 games left in the season, the M's still have a sliver of playoff hope. They enter play on Saturday at 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 3.5 games back in the wild card race.
The home run by Rodriguez made some baseball history, as he became just the second player ever to have 75 homers or more and 75 steals or more in his first three seasons. However, the team also worked its way up the record books by virtue of taking three hit-by-pitches.
Per @MarinersPR after the game:
- The Mariners have now been hit by 104 pitches this season, tied for the 5th-most in the Modern Era (since 1900) with the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers.
Luke Raley was hit by two pitches in the win while Victor Robles was hit by one. As painful as it is, the M's need to take advantage of that team-wide skill in order to create traffic on the bases. Given that they are one of the lightest-hitting teams in the sport, they need to take baserunners any way they can get them.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
