Seattle Mariners Do Something on Bases Not Seen in Last 12 Years of Team History
The Seattle Mariners lost on Thursday night against the Texas Rangers, but they still did something on the bases they haven't done in the last 12 years of team history.
Per @MarinersPR after the game:
Luke Raley swiped his 10th stolen base of the season, his 2nd consecutive season with double-digit stolen bases.
The Mariners now have 5 players this year with 10+ stolen bases (Dylan Moore, Victor Robles, Julio Rodríguez and Josh Rojas)…first time the Mariners have had 5 different players with double-digit stolen bases since 2012 (Dustin Ackley, Brendan Ryan, Michael Saunders, Kyle Seager and Ichiro Suzuki).
The stolen base has become more popular in the last two years because of the rule changes regarding pickoff attempts and bigger bases, but the M's have still gone out and made use of the play. They are on track to have the highest stolen base success rate in team history as well.
When Moore steals his next base, he'll have 30 for the season.
The Mariners have also needed to get more active on the bases considering the huge lulls they are prone to at the plate. If they are unable to consistently drive runners in with extra-base hits, they have to do the little things in order to score.
Seattle will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Rangers again at 7:10 p.m. PT. Rookie Emerson Hancock will take the mound in place of the injured Luis Castillo. He'll be up against former New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
