Seattle Mariners Continue to Pace the League in Frustrating Category For Fans
The Seattle Mariners pulled out a dramatic 4-3 victory on Monday night against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. The M's trailed 3-2 in the eighth inning but got a go-ahead single from Jorge Polanco in that frame to take the lead and Andres Munoz locked down the save.
The Mariners have now played in five-one run games this season, which has continued to place them at the top of the league in a mind-blowing category.
Since 2024, 60 of Seattle's games have been decided by one run. They are an even 30-30 in those contests. The following came from @CirclingSports after the M's lost a one-run game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
To expand on that statistic, all but one of the Mariners' seven losses entering Tuesday have been by three runs or less.
Seattle has struggled so far this season bringing runners home. The team has generated traffic, but it hasn't resulted in scores. In the series against the Giants alone, the Mariners hit .156 (5-for-32) with runners in scoring position and left 35 runners stranded.
The M's will host the Astros again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Luis M. Castillo will pitch against Astros' ace Framber Valdez.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TAKEAWAYS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS SERIES AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: The Mariners were swept against the Giants in what could end up being one of the most pivotal series of the season. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS OUTFIELDER VICTOR ROBLES EXITS GAME AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: The Mariners right fielder exited the series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday and underwent tests after the game. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS SWEPT BY SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh homered but the Mariners were walked off by the Giants for the second time in three games. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.