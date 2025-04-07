Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Exits Game With Shoulder Injury
The Seattle Mariners 5-4 loss against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday could be a pivotal one for all the wrong reasons.
The Mariners were swept by the Giants to fall to 3-7 through the first 10 games of the season. But, perhaps more importantly, Seattle could be without one of its most dynamic players for an extended period of time.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Mariners right fielder Victor Robles went for a catch on a fly ball hit to right field by San Francisco catcher Patrick Bailey. Robles made a leaping catch, but the play carried Robles into the foul net. He landed in the net at an awkward angle and was in immediate pain.
The Giants walked-off Seattle the pitch after Robles exited the game. Miles Mastrobuoni filled in for Robles at right field for the final pitch of the game.
Robles looked to be favoring his left wrist after the fall and was eventually taken out of the game on a cart. Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview that it appeared to be a shoulder injury, despite Robles favoring his wrist. Wilson said that Robles was getting his initial testing at San Francisco's medical room at Oracle Park.
Robles is hitting .273 (12-for-44) with three runs, three doubles, three RBIs and three steals this season. He's played all 10 games for Seattle.
The hope is that Robles can avoid an injured list stint. If he does, then Mastrobuoni and Luke Raley will fill in for Robles as long as he's out. If Robles' injury is serious, Seattle will look to Triple-A to replenish the depth in the outfield.
