Seattle Mariners Swept By San Francisco Giants, Lose 5-4 on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners first road series of the season ended on a bleak note. The Mariners lost 5-4 to the San Francisco Giants on a walk-off Wilmer Flores single in the bottom of the ninth to drop to 3-7 on the year.
In addition to losing the game, Seattle could have also lost starting right fielder Victor Robles for an extended period of time. Robles made a jumping grab on a fly ball hit by Giants catcher Patrick Bailey in the bottom of the ninth. The catch carried Robles into the foul net, where he landed awkwardly. He favored his left wrist after the catch and was carted off the field.
Robles was undergoing examinations at San Francisco's medical room at Oracle Park after the game, per postgame comments from manager Dan Wilson. Wilson said the injury was shoulder-related. Robles finished the game 2-for-5 with a run.
"Real eager to get back home now and face Houston," Wilson said in a postgame interview. "But tough one today. Vic with just an absolute outstanding catch down there. Hard to see from where we were what it looked like. ... Just weren't able to get the 'W' again today."
In the lead up to the chaotic, and possibly devastating ninth inning, the Mariners started with the advantage but inevitably failed to take advantage of their opportunities.
Julio Rodriguez hit his third home run of the season and second of the series in the top of the first to put Seattle in front 1-0. Cal Raleigh tied the franchise record for home runs by a catcher with a solo shot to right field in the top of the third. Rodriguez finished the game 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run. Raleigh finished the game 3-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a walk.
Heliot Ramos pulled the Giants within one with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer to left center-field the next at-bat. That long ball gave San Francisco a 4-2 lead through four.
Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo allowed all four earned runs, all in the fourth inning. He pitched six innings, struck out six batters and walked one. His four earned runs allowed came on five hits.
"Made some good pitches," Woo said in a postgame interview. "I almost think the only mistake really was to Ramos. Two-strike, left it fastball-middle. Pitch to (Yastrzemski) was a good pitch. ... Put it where I wanted, put a good swing on it. Just kind of is what it is. Just tried to put up zeroes after that."
Ryan Bliss hit an RBI single in the sixth to pull Seattle within one of the Giants. Randy Arozarena, who was 0-for-4 going into his at-bat in the top of the ninth, hit an RBI double to tie the game 4-4. The Mariners had the opportunity to tack on more scores, but left the bases loaded. Seattle finished the game 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners stranded.
The Mariners will have the opportunity to make up ground in the American League West and get their season back on track in a three-game series against the Houston Astros at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday.
Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle and Hayden Wesneski will start for Houston.
