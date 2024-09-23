Seattle Mariners Cornerstone Earns Impressive Honor For Incredible Week
The Seattle Mariners are still trying to make their second postseason in three seasons with six games left.
The Mariners will begin Game 1 of their-second-to-last series of the year against the Houston Astros at 5:10 p.m. PT on Monday.
If Seattle does end up playing October baseball, a lot of the credit will have to go to franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday for his solid stretch over hte last week against the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
It's the the fourth time in Rodriguez's career he's been named the AL Player of the Week.
From Sept. 16-22, Rodriguez batted .433 (13-for-30) with a double, three home runs, nine RBIs, stole a base and scored five times. He had a 1.218 OPS during that stretch.
Rodriguez hit all three of his homers during a two-game stretch against the Rangers on Friday and Saturday. He totaled five RBIs with two homers on Friday and his home run on Saturday was a solo shot on the first pitch of the game.
He had two four-hit games during that stretch — one on Sept. 17 against New York and one on Sept. 21 against Texas. Those two games gave Rodriguez 13 career four-hit games. That's the second-most in franchise history by a player before turning 24 years-old. Alex Rodriguez has the most (14) and Ken Griffey Jr. has the third most (12).
There's been a common thought around the franchise that the team goes as far as Rodriguez does. And if he can keep on that current stretch then maybe Rodriguez and the team will go into October.
