Seattle Mariners Will Face Depleted Houston Astros Lineup in Crucial Series
The Seattle Mariners have six games left in the season and are set to begin the second-to-last series of the year against the Houston Astros at 5:10 p.m. PT on Monday.
The Mariners entered Monday five games behind the Astros in the American League West and 2.0 games out of the AL Wild Card spot (really 3.0 when accounting for tiebreakers).
Seattle already needs a lot of help from other teams to make the playoffs and can't afford another loss. It'll get at least a little bit of a break during Game 1 of its upcoming series and will face a depleted Houston lineup.
Astros All-Star outfielder Yordan Alvarez injured his knee sliding into second base after hitting a double during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Reports since have indicated that Alvarez avoided a season-ending or long-term knee injury, but he'll be out for at least Game 1 of the three-game series against the Mariners.
Alvarez is one of the most dangerous hitters in the league and is batting .308 this season with 35 home runs and 86 RBIs. He's hitting .371 (13-for-35) with a home run and two RBIs in 10 games against Seattle this season.
The Mariners, one the other hand, will have a fully healthy lineup for Game 1 of the series with Victor Robles at right field, Julio Rodriguez at center, Cal Raleigh at catcher, Randy Arozarena at left field, Luke Raley at first base, Justin Turner at designated hitter, Jorge Polanco at second, JP Crawford at shortstop and Josh Rojas at third. Bryce Miller will start the game.
Seattle has an opportunity in front of them to take advantage of an unfortunate scenario for Houston. It needs to take advantage.
