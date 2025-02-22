Seattle Mariners Could Be About to Get Some Real Bad News on the Trade Front
According to Mark Feinsand and a slew of other reporters, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado could be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to join the Houston Astros. The reporting indicates that there is interest in a deal on Houston's part.
The Astros and Cardinals had a deal in place this winter that Arenado ultimately vetoed, but interest has picked up again, with Arenado potentially getting another chance to say "yes."
The 33-year-old Arenado spent the first eight years of his big-league career in Colorado, becoming one of the best players in Rockies history. As a member of the Rox, he made five All-Star teams and won a Gold Glove Award in all eight seasons. He popped 235 homers with the Rockies, hitting a career-high 42 back in 2015. He led the National League in home runs three times.
He's now spent four years with the Cardinals, showing signs of decline over the last year. In 2024, he hit .272 but had just 16 homers and 71 RBI. Those were his lowest outputs in each category since the first two years of his career (excluding the shortened 2020 COVID season).
While Arenado is clearly not the player he once was, a potential Hall of Famer going to Houston is never good news for the Seattle Mariners. Arenado would strengthen the Astros infield defense and would give them another right-handed bat to replace Alex Bregman, who just signed with the Boston Red Sox.
A lineup of Arenado, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve would certianly be formidable and would continue to complicate life for the M's.
Seattle finished one game behind Houston last year in the American League West.
