Seattle Mariners Could be Involved in Market For Slugging First Baseman Pete Alonso
The Seattle Mariners made their first "big" move of the offseason when they signed veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
Solano's affordability and versatility gives the Mariners a chance to find one more infielder for any of the three needs they had after 2024 ended (first base, second base, third base). And if the organization can free up the salary or make an exception to their self-imposed payroll constraints, they could end up with one of the best free agents available on the market.
The New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso have been engaged in contract discussions since the club won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Alonso has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets and hit at least 34 home runs all those years except for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He leads the National League with 226 home runs over that stretch.
Alonso hasn't received the contract offer he's wished from New York. And per a report from Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are expecting that Alonso won't return to the team. Martino also reported that Alonso doesn't have a deal in place from another organization.
Despite the report of Alonso not having a deal elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays are reported to have interest in Alonso. And Seattle might be laying in the wings waiting to pick up the disgruntled slugger.
There's been no concrete reports linking the Mariners to Alonso. And even at a discounted rate he would exceed Seattle's available payroll. But there's reason to expect the Mariners could still be a threat to land him.
Per a story from MLB Trade Rumors, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon from the Athletic reported that there's a third unidentified team that's in the mix for Alonso in addition to Toronto and New York.
There's reason to assume that's the Mariners.
Seattle has been speculated as potential suitors for the former Florida Gator by various insiders such as Jon Heyman throughout the offseason.
The Mariners could free up the necessary salary to sign Alonso via a trade. But a trade that could involve the club freeing up enough payroll could be dependent on when Alex Bregman or Roki Sasaki find their new homes.
By that time, Alonso could be off the market. But if he's still available and Seattle finds a way to open up enough money to attract Alonso to the Pacific Northwest, then the Mariners could change the entire perception of their offseason in one move.
