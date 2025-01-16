Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Jesse Winker Re-Signs With New York Mets
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to put together the final pieces of the offseason in an effort to take advantage of their league-best pitching rotation and make it back to the playoffs.
While the Mariners look to add the last touches to an unusually slow offseason for the franchise, former members of the team have been finding their homes from 2025.
And the New York Mets guaranteed a one-time Seattle outfielder will be remaining in the Big Apple for at least one more season.
The Mets agreed to terms with Jesse Winker on a one-year, $8 million deal with a $1 million signing bonus, per reports from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman and SNY reporter Andy Martino.
Winker was on the 2022 Mariners team that broke the 21-year playoff drought that had plagued the organization.
While with Seattle, Winker hit .219 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs in 136 games played.
Winker was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Dec. 2, 2022, but elected free agency after the 2023 season. He signed with the Washington Nationals and was traded to New York on July 28.
In 44 games played with the Mets, Winker hit .243 with three home runs and 13 RBIs. He finished the 2024 regular season with a .253 batting average (his highest total since 2021), 14 home runs and 58 RBIs.
Winker was one of New York's best batters during the team's run to the National League Championship Series in 2024. In 10 games played, Winker hit .318 with a home run, two triples and four RBIs. He had a 1.167 OPS during the playoffs.
Winker saw a revitalization to his career with the Mets in the postseason and it looks like he, and the team, are hoping to see that rediscovered level of play continues into 2025.
