Seattle Mariners Announce 2025 Coaching Staff For High-A Club, Everett AquaSox
The coaching staff of the Seattle Mariners farm system has undergone some changes in preparation for the 2025 season.
The Mariners Double-A club, the Arkansas Travelers, went through a managerial change. The organization's two-year High-A skipper Ryan Scott took over the position.
That left the Everett AquaSox without a manager. And one of the most well-regarded pilots in the minor leagues will fill the role for Seattle's High-A affiliate in 2025.
The Mariners announced in a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) that Baseball America's 2024 Minor League Manager of the Year Zach Vincej will head the Everett AquaSox.
Joining Vincej on Everett's staff will be Hecmart Nieves as bench coach, Jordan Cowan as hitting coach, Matt Carasiti as pitching coach, Max Miller as the strength and conditioning instructor and Stephanie McLain as the athletic trainer.
Vincej had a decade-long career as a player from 2012-2021. He had two separate stints in the majors during that stretch. He played nine games and received as many at-bats with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and played one game in which he had four at-bats with Seattle in 2018.
Vincej made his coaching debut in 2022 with the Mariners Triple-A club, the Tacoma Rainiers. He was the interim first base coach in the major leagues for Seattle game on April 20, 2022, against the Texas Rangers after Scott Servais tested positive for COVID-19. Then-first base coach Kristopher Negron filled in for Servais that game.
For the last two years, Vincej has managed the Mariners Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts. Under his leadership, the team has won consecutive California League championships.
