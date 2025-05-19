Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox
The Seattle Mariners are coming off as good a start to their 10-game road trip as they could have hoped for. The Mariners swept the San Diego Padres in three games over the weekend at Petco Park.
It was arguably the best series of the season for Seattle's starting rotation. The trio of Logan Evans, Emerson Hancock and Bryan Woo allowed a collective two earned runs. Evans and Woo both had a quality start.
The Mariners will look to carry that momentum into another three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series:
Monday, May 19 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Davis Martin (Chicago)
Castillo is coming off his third quality start in his last four outings. He navigated the potent New York Yankees lineup May 14, pitching six innings and striking out six. He walked two and allowed one earned run on six hits.
Martin is coming off his best start of the season against the Cincinnati Reds on May 14. He pitched 6.2 innings, struck out five and allowed one earned run on seven hits (one homer). It was his fourth quality start in nine appearances (eight starts).
Tuesday, May 20 — TBD (Seattle) vs. Bryse Wilson (Chicago)
The starting pitcher for Seattle on Tuesday is still listed as "to be determined." And there's a good possibility it ends up a bullpen day. The Mariners recalled left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on May 14 when they placed starter Bryce Miller on the 15-day injured list. Diaz has made one appearance for Seattle this season against the Detroit Tigers on April 1. He pitched 1.1 innings, struck out one and allowed one hit. He made one start for the Mariners on June 11, 2024, also against Chicago. He pitched 5.1 innings, struck out four, walked one and allowed three earned runs on nine hits (two home runs).
Wilson began the season as a reliever but has been moved to the starting rotation. His last three appearances have been starts. He pitched 5.1 inning in his last start against the Cincinnati Reds. He struck out three, walked one and allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits (three home runs).
Wednesday, May 21 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. Shane Smith (Chicago)
Evans will close out the series against the White Sox coming off the first quality start of his career. He pitched six innings against the Padres on May 16. He struck out three, walked one and allowed seven hits but no runs. The rookie has a 2.57 ERA through four starts this year.
Smith began the season on a solid stretch, firing two quality starts in his first three outings, but he's struggled to go deep into games recently. He's failed to go through six innings in five of his last six starts. He pitched five innings against the Chicago Cubs on May 16, struck out five, walked one and allowed six runs (one earned) on seven hits (one home run).
First pitch on Monday is set for 4:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
