Seattle Mariners Could Try to Get a Trade Going For Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick
On Friday, the Detroit Tigers signed infielder Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal, setting off a chain reaction that could end up impacting the Seattle Mariners.
So, the Tigers signed Torres, who will play second base for them. As a result, they are going to push last year's second baseman, Colt Keith, over to first base.
This means that former No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson is now without a concrete role. As a result, it's fair to wonder if the M's could get involved, as was suggested by fantasy baseball insider Eric Cross.
The 25-year-old Torkelson was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, having played his college ball at Auburn. He hit 31 homers for the Tigers in 2023 but has struggled to produce in either of the two seasons that he's seen action. Lifetime, he's a .221 hitter. This past year, he played 92 major league games, working around a Triple-A demotion. He hit just .219 with 10 homers and 37 RBI.
The Mariners already have a left-handed first baseman in Luke Raley and have been looking for a right-handed platoon option. Could Torkelson be it? He hit .235 against lefties last season in 89 at-bats but had a strong .798 OPS. The Mariners have been linked to 40-year-old Justin Turner for that role, but Torkelson might not cost much in a trade and he's under team control through 2028 at an affordable rate.
All of that might appeal to the M's, but they wouldn't be getting the veteran presence in their clubhouse they are said to want and Turner would provide.
