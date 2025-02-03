Seattle Mariners Designate Outfielder Cade Marlowe For Assignment
The Seattle Mariners made what's likely to be the last "big" move on Jan. 30 after news broke that they re-signed 2024 starting second baseman Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal. The Mariners formally announced the move on Feb. 3. The deal was worth one-year, $7 million with a $7.75 conditional player option for 2026 instead of $7.75 million for 2025, as was originally reported.
With the move, Seattle needed to make room on the 40-man roster. And outfielder Cade Marlowe was the player who drew the short straw. The Mariners announced they designated him for assignment in the same news release announcing Polanco's return.
Marlowe was originally drafted by Seattle in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He spent the vast majority of 2024, 2023 and parts of 2022 at the Triple-A level with the Tacoma Rainiers.
Marlowe has only played 42 games for the Mariners the last two seasons. In his brief stints in the majors, Marlowe has hit .240 with eight extra base hits (three doubles, two triples, three home runs). He batted in 11 runs and stole four bases.
Marlowe was the odd man out in an outfield has a lot more solidified depth now than it did during most of the 2024 season.
The outfield core is set with Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles as the starters. Luke Raley and Mitch Haniger will be the fourth and fifth outfielders. In a real emergency, Dylan Moore will be able to go out to the corners.
But there's always a chance that Seattle outrights Marlowe back to Tacoma.
