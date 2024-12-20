Seattle Mariners Division Rival Poaches Top Free Agent Target in $60 Million Deal
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Houston Astros have come to an agreement with free agent first baseman Christian Walker. It's a $60 million pact.
Walker, who is about to be 34 years old, was one of the most sought-after free agents of the offseason market. A three-time Gold Glover, he spent the last eight years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's hit 26 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and is coming off a year in which he hit .251 with 26 homers and 84 RBI.
This deal will impact the Seattle Mariners in several ways. First, the M's had been connected to Walker for much of the offseason. Though he always appeared out of their price range, the connection was still there. Seattle needs offensive help and help at first base, so the connections were logical. With Walker off the board, the M's will have to continue to look elsewhere. They've also been connected to Justin Turner and Carlos Santana.
Secondly, the M's will be tasked with pitching against Walker for 13 games a season for the duration of his contract. Anything that makes the Astros better is inherently a problem for the Mariners, who have been looking up at the Astros almost exclusively since they entered the American League West.
Walker will pair with Issac Paredes, who was just acquired by the Astros, and Yordan Alvarez in the middle of the Astros lineup. Houston traded away Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs and appears primed to lose Alex Bregman as well.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: