Seattle Mariners Do Something Not Done in More Than 20 Years of Team History on Friday
The Seattle Mariners let out a month's full of frustration in one inning on Friday night, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 10-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The M's had lost 20 of 29 games coming in but were able to pull to 54-51 on the season. They are still 1.0 game back in the American League West race heading into play on Saturday.
The first inning for Seattle was historic as the M's scored the eight runs and got back-to-back-to-back home runs from Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Victor Robles.
Per @JesseRogers of ESPN on social media:
Per @EliasSports: Eight runs are the most the Mariners have scored in a first inning since July 30, 2003 at home against Detroit...The last time they scored 8+ runs in the first inning of a road game was on May 2, 2002.....at the White Sox.
It was a much-needed performance for the players and the fans alike, who have seen the M's offense drop to the worst team batting average in the league. The usually-anemic group had just scored three runs in three games in a sweep against the Los Angeles Angels. The M's pounded out 11 hits in all with Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver each having multi-hit games. Every starter had a hit except Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-4.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night against the White Sox with first pitch coming at 4:15 p.m. PT.
Bryan Woo will pitch against Erick Fedde.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out. In this episode, we look back at the the M's recent stretch of poor play and how the M's actually got to this point. Furthermore, we discuss whether or not Scott Servais or Jerry Dipoto should hold onto their jobs and we're joined by Ben Ranieri of SEALEVEL and Teren Kowatsch of Mariners on SI. CLICK HERE:
TRADER JERRY PART 1: The Mariners have acquired Toronto Blue Jays RP Yimi Garcia. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE:
TRADER JERRY PART 2: The M's dealt away reliever Ryne Stanek to the Mets. Here's a look at what they got back. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: