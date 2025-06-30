Seattle Mariners Do Something They Haven't Done All Season in Win vs. Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 in 12-innings on Sunday afternoon in Arlington. With the win, the M's secured both a series win and a winning road trip at 6-4. Furthermore, Seattle clinched the season series over the Rangers as they are now 7-2 against them this season.
On a separate but fun note, the Mariners also earned their first win of the season in the 'Northwest Green' alternate uniforms.
The Mariners are now 1-5 in the alternates, which they are wearing far less this season. They have a 13-13 record in the home white uniforms, a 5-1 record in the Sunday alternate 'cream' set, a 22-16 record in the navy blue uniforms, and a 2-5 record in the City Connect set. The M's no longer have a gray uniform.
The 'Northwest Green' uniforms have some nostalgia for fans of a certain age, considering that the M's wore those same uniforms during the epic 1995 season that helped save baseball in Seattle, but it's inarguable that the team hasn't played well in them.
Why are the Mariners wearing these uniforms less this year? Because of the Nintendo jersey sponsorship. The Mariners have to wear the white/cream/City Connect uniforms at home because they feature the oval "Nintendo" patch, which is worn at home. The alternate Nintendo "Switch 2" patch is worn on the road, and is present on the navy and the Northwest Green uniforms. The M's will not wear a "Switch 2" patch jersey at home.
The M's will be back in action Monday night against the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:
SWEET LOU! Former M's manager Lou Piniella and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden made an unlikely pair in a video that circulated the internet on Tuesday. CLICK HERE:
FORMER M's SLUGGER FINDS NEW HOME: Mike Ford, who was with the Mariners in 2022 and 2023, will play in Japan again after signing a new deal with the Yokohama BayStars. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.