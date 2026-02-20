On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Seattle Mariners and catcher Mitch Garver agreed to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. The team will pay the 35-year-old veteran a $2.25 million salary if he makes the MLB roster, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

Garver played the last two seasons in Seattle, after signing a free agent deal in late 2023 for two-year, $24 million contract that included a mutual $12 million option for 2026. The M's declined that option, allowing their backup backstop to explore free agency. It turned out to be an astute and shrewd move by the Mariners' front office, as they were able to re-sign Garver at a fraction of the cost.

Garver began his big-league career in 2017 with Minnesota, and captured a Silver Slugger Award in 2019 while a member of the Twins. He was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2023 and won a World Series with the franchise, before he eventually landed in Seattle. He's a career .233 hitter, with a 106 home runs, 309 RBI, and .440 slugging percentage.

The battle for the backup position

Aug 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Mitch Garver (18) catches the ball for an out during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This most recent move by the Mariners will mean a Spring Training battle for the second-string catcher's slot behind 2025 AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh. While Garver may have a leg up because he's been with the club the last two years and knows the pitching staff, free agent acquisition Andrew Knizner, 31, has a shot as well.

Knizner has a career .211 batting average, with 19 homers and 90 runs batted in, while playing in 324 big-league games over seven seasons. He has donned the tools of ignorance in MLB since 2019. At the time, he was a rising star in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and promoted with the belief he could be a potential replacement for future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina.

Instead, he's become a bit of a journeyman, having played for the Redbirds from 2019 to 2023, then the Texas Rangers in 2024, and the San Francisco Giants for the 2025 season. He also had a couple of minor league stints sandwiched in that span as well - with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals. Ironically, Knizner joined the Rangers just as Garver was departing. Now, their paths intersect in Spring Training with Seattle.

